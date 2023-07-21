Ex situ management of paddy stubble set to get an impetus

Tribune News Service

Ex situ management of paddy stubble will get a major impetus this year with the Centre offering 65 per cent subsidy for compressed biogas plants to buy equipment required to collect stubble and make bales.

Farmers to bear 10% cost

Long recognised as a safer bet for crop residue management over in situ management, ex situ management of crop residue has not been popular in Punjab. The focus, thus far, in crop residue management schemes has been on in situ management with the Centre providing hundreds of crores each year to Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to buy equipment needed for the purpose at highly subsidised cost. This is the first time that subsidy has been approved for plants using crop stubble to make compressed biogas in the crop residue management guidelines for 2023-24.

These compressed biogas-producing companies will have to chip in 25 per cent of the cost for buying balers, while farmers who have entered into a contract with the companies for the sale of their crop residue will have to bear just 10 per cent of the cost of balers, said Gurvinder Singh, Director, Agriculture, Punjab.

The Department of Agriculture rolls out this scheme in the state. Subsidy on providing 1,850 balers has been approved for this year. The subsidy will give an impetus to at least 40-odd compressed biogas projects to finally start their projects, approved a few years ago.

“To ensure that the other major hurdle in the sale of manure produced by compressed biogas plants is removed, Punjab Agricultural University is testing the manure. We want these projects to take off soon, and we are hopeful that the sale of manure produced in these plants will start next year,” said the Agriculture Director.

Individual rural entrepreneurs can now get subsidy on buying stubble management machines even if they have not formed a farmer producer organisation or a custom hiring centre.

It is also for the first time that the Centre has decided to ask the state governments to chip in 40 per cent share in the implementation of the stubble management programme. Ever since the scheme was started in 2018-19, this was a 100 per cent centrally funded scheme. This year, the scheme will run on a 60:40 share basis.