Examining PM's security breach report, Centre told

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 16

On the breach of the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Punjab in January 2022, the Punjab Government has written to the Centre that the state is examining the report and action against the erring officials is under the process.

Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua said he had written to the Union Home Secretary that the government was examining the report.

The PM’s convoy was stopped for half an hour on a flyover when he was travelling from the Bathinda airport to Ferozepur as a group of protesters had blocked the road.

A panel was chaired by former Supreme Court Judge Indu Malhotra.