Home / Punjab / Excise Department cracks down on liquor racket in Faridkot's Kotkapura

Excise Department cracks down on liquor racket in Faridkot's Kotkapura

The truck driver, identified as Hanuman Ram from Rajasthan, was arrested on the spot
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 06:09 PM Sep 05, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Representative pic
In a significant crackdown on liquor smuggling, a joint operation by the Excise Department and local police led to the seizure of a massive consignment of liquor near Panjgrai Kalan village, close to Kotkapura. Acting on a tip-off, Excise Inspector Ramandeep Singh, along with Inspectors Manak Singh and Prateek Gupta, and police personnel intercepted a red Canter truck carrying the illicit liquor.

The truck driver, identified as Hanuman Ram from Mithwa Khurd of Rajasthan, was arrested on the spot.

The recovery included 296 cartons and 42 half cartons of All Season whisky, 289 cartons and 81 half cartons of Royal Stag whisky and 102 cartons and 70 half cartons of Royal Challenge whisky.

A case has been registered against driver under Section 78(2) of the Excise Act at the Kotkapura police station. Further investigation is underway.

