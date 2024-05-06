Excuses galore, officials approach DEOs to avoid election duty

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, May 5

Need to take care of my ailing/elderly parents, have anxiety issues, need leave for pregnant wife. These are some of the excuses mentioned officially and unofficially by hundreds of government officials who are trying to approach their respective district electoral officers (DEO) to seek exemption from the poll duty on June 1 and 4. From politicians to journalists to family doctors of the DEOs to close relatives, they are trying to approach everyone in this regard.

While majority are allegedly trying to shirk work by citing excuses, many others fear action by the Election Commission (EC) in case of lapses, if any. Employees are queuing up outside the offices of the DC in various districts, who are also the DEOs, with applications to somehow escape poll duty.

In many cases, the department heads are bowing to the pressure and recommending to the DEO that if “certain officials are put on election duty, the office work will suffer”.

“I have received 130 applications, while there are 50 messages on my phone. Everyone wants exemption from election work,” said an IAS officer. “I was surprised when my cook at the official residence also recommended two names to be excused from poll duty. I was surprised how they managed to reach me through various channels,” she stated.

Maternity leave, severe infection, pain in heart, birthday of daughter, a sick relative, skin allergy, taking care of an infant and attending to a pregnant wife are some of the other excuses being made by government officials to seek exemption from poll duty.

A majority of the DEOs have, however, ‘decided to sanction leave only in case of any death’. “As a thumb rule, only exemption will be a close personal loss or some serious health issue, which will have to be approved by a board of doctors. If we start excusing all of them on flimsy grounds, we will be short of manpower to hold the polls,” said another DEO.

“If the Police Department and their officials can report for election duty, then these poll officials cannot be spared. Majority of them have to sit inside the polling booths, instead of standing out in the sun and managing the crowds,” added the official.

