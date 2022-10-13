Executive Officer arrested in disproportionate assets case

Chandigarh, October 12
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has registered a disproportionate assets case against Girish Verma, former Executive Officer (EO) of the Zirakpur Nagar Council.
Verma, posted as the EO in Bhikhiwind, Amritsar, has been arrested and would be produced before the court tomorrow.
A spokesperson of the VB said 10 different properties had been purchased by the EO in his own name, besides his wife Sangeeta Verma and son Vikas Verma. Apart from this, he had invested Rs 1.32 crore with two developers in the name of his son.
He said they would investigate movable and immovable properties of the EO between April 1, 2008 and March 31, 2021 as the accused spent Rs 15.11 crore during this period.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Effort to taint India’s image’: Govt trashes Global Hunger Index report
Says ‘index is erroneous measure of hunger and suffers from ...
Gambian deaths: Data shared so far not enough to determine cause of disease, India tells WHO; more info sought
High level committee formed to analyse details of adverse ev...
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51