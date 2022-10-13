Executive Officer arrested in disproportionate assets case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 12

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has registered a disproportionate assets case against Girish Verma, former Executive Officer (EO) of the Zirakpur Nagar Council.

Verma, posted as the EO in Bhikhiwind, Amritsar, has been arrested and would be produced before the court tomorrow.

A spokesperson of the VB said 10 different properties had been purchased by the EO in his own name, besides his wife Sangeeta Verma and son Vikas Verma. Apart from this, he had invested Rs 1.32 crore with two developers in the name of his son.

He said they would investigate movable and immovable properties of the EO between April 1, 2008 and March 31, 2021 as the accused spent Rs 15.11 crore during this period.

