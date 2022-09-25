Exonerated, reinstated employee entitled to full pay, allowances: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, September 24

In an extraordinary order, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted all service benefits, including increments and fixation of pay, to a cop reinstated after remaining out of service for more than 23 years. The main basis for his dismissal from service was that he “had close links with extremists” — a charge that could not be established during the regular departmental inquiry.

Referring to the Punjab Civil Services Rules, Justice Jaishree Thakur observed that it was clear that a government employee fully exonerated and reinstated would be given full pay and allowances he would have been entitled to had he not been dismissed, removed, compulsorily retired or suspended.

Justice Thakur also rapped the authority concerned for the entire litigation spanning over two decades. “In the opinion of the court, if the authority concerned had been circumspect/careful while issuing the dismissal order at the first instance, the entire litigation would not have followed,” Justice Jaishree Thakur asserted.

Justice Thakur added that there was no justification or valid reason for denying benefits for the period the petitioner remained out of service by applying the “no work, no pay” principle, once he was reinstated with the High Court quashing the order of his dismissal. This was more so, when it was not the respondents’ case that the petitioner refused to perform his duty.

The matter was brought to Justice Thakur’s notice after the constable, through counsel Dhiraj Chawla, sought the quashing of the impugned orders passed in August and July 2017, whereby the post-dismissal period from December 31, 1992, to March 13, 2017, was treated as “no work, no pay”.

After hearing Chawla and the state counsel, Justice Thakur asserted that it was apparent from the facts that the petitioner was continuously pursuing his legal remedy. There was no delay on his part. It could not, as such, be held that the petitioner refused to perform his duties. “The reasoning given by the appellate authority that the appellant misconduct further led to protracted litigation, almost for a long period of 23 years, as well as wastage of various resources of the Police Department, is strange enough, as if all faults lie with the petitioner. In fact, the petitioner had been vigilant about his right and he had been pursuing his legal remedy consistently,” Justice Thakur added.

Before parting with the case, Justice Thakur asserted that the period the petitioner remained out of service following dismissal would be treated as a duty period for all intents and purposes. A three-month deadline was also set for the completion of the exercise. The arrears he was found entitled to would be released within three months.