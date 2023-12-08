Expat from Khanna to invest Rs 500 cr in Punjab

Ruchika M Khanna
Chandigarh, December 7
From a time when he could barely afford to spend Rs 500 to now when he is investing Rs 500 crore in Punjab, Oman-based businessman Bhagwant Singh has come a long way.
Originally hailing from Khanna, Bhagwant Singh, after spreading his business in West Asia, Africa and America, is now looking at giving back to his motherland by investing in a fruit manufacturing plant in Mohali.
“I am at a stage in life where I have gained a lot. Now, I want to make use of my wealth for helping in the growth of my state and its people,” he told The Tribune.
Bhagwant Singh submitted his proposal to the Invest Punjab and is awaiting various clearances. He also met CM Bhagwant Mann yesterday and explained his project. His company, Singh and Company, plans to procure citrous fruits from the Malwa region and Hoshiarpur.
He said, “In the first phase, we are setting up the plant on four acres in Mohali district, with initial investment of Rs 100 crore. As we expand, the total investment in the plant will be Rs 500 crore.”
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliamentary ethics committee likely to table report on TMC MP Mahua Moitra today
Tabling of the report is expected to be followed by Moitra's...
K Chandrasekhar Rao hospitalised after fall at his home
KCR served as the chief minister of Telangana from 2014 to 2...
India strategic partner but those behind assassination plot need to be held accountable: White House
National Security spokesperson John Kirby's remarks come whi...
Actor Junior Mehmood dies at 68 after battle with cancer
He was suffering from stomach cancer and was not keeping wel...
Indian motel manager in US jailed for human trafficking, forced labour
71-year-old Shreesh Tiwari made sexual overtures to the vict...