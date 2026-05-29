Expected showers likely to cut Punjab electricity demand

With showers expected in parts of Punjab within next 48 hours, consumers facing power cuts and the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) are likely to get some relief.

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Power demand is expected to go down by more than 3,500 MW following a drop in temperature. The showers are also being seen as a relief just ahead of the paddy season that starts next week.

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“From over 13,000 MW supply, we are hopeful that there will be some temporary relief due to the showers, and power demand is expected to come down,” said a senior power official.

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The maximum power demand and supply in Punjab remained high last week during heatwave conditions despite shifting of office timings from Monday onward. Peak demand remained between 13,600 MW and 13,850 MW, and daily power supply ranged from 2,592 lakh units (LU) to 2,782 LU.

“Power cuts were officially imposed on different consumers, including industrial category-two consumers,” said a power Engineer. “The cuts were necessary to manage the demand and supply gap due to heavy demand,” he added.

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The average power supply in the 27 days of May stood at 2,294 LU against an official demand of 2,303 LU. During the same period last year, supply was 2,133 LU.

Earlier this year too, heatwave conditions caused dramatic, short-term spikes in electricity demand, which shot up by more than 30 per cent within just five days.

However, officials expect demand to rise substantially again after three to four days of good weather predicted from tomorrow, especially with the first phase of eight-hour power supply for the paddy season set to begin in the coming days.

The energy-intensive paddy transplantation season drives a massive chunk of summer power demand as agricultural tubewells run for extended hours. The proliferation of cooling appliances and urban expansion have also significantly strained the grid. Rising domestic and agricultural connected loads are further influenced by the state government’s subsidised and free power schemes.

Among thermal units, three units at Ropar, all units at Lehra Mohabbat, and the Goindwal plant are currently operational. The Ranjit Sagar hydel units are also being run after sunset when solar power generation drops to zero.