Expecting better price later, farmers in Punjab hold back produce

Muktsar/Sangrur, May 5
Anticipating subsidy from the Centre, farmers in Muktsar district have held back their produce. Similarly, some farmers are foreseeing that the price of wheat may go up due to the rising global demand.
Farmers in the district said nearly 20 per cent produce had not come to the mandis this time and some of them had stored it in their houses.
Gurpreet Singh, Chief Agriculture Officer, Muktsar, said, “We have witnessed a trend that some farmers have not sold their entire produce. There is not any exact formula to calculate the figures. We can only say there was an average yield was 5,051 kg per hectare last year, which remained 4,520 kg this year. .”
Punjab Mandi Board officials said as of now nearly 7 LMT wheat arrived in the mandis in the district, which was nearly 9.5 LMT last year.
In Sangrur, too, many farmers have delayed the sale of their wheat. “There are many farmers in area, who expect better prices later,” said Karnail Singh, a farmer. Another farmer, Gurjinder Singh, however said a majority of farmers had sold the crop to government agencies and the decline was wrongly projected as the sale to private players and hoarding. — TNS
Only rich doing it
Only rich farmers, who don’t owe anything to commission agents, are storing the wheat. Most farmers don’t have the capacity to store grain. Bunty Goyal, arhtiya
