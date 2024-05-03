Expedite lifting of wheat: Labour Dept

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, May 2

Manvesh Singh Sidhu, Secretary, Labour Department, today inspected the process of procurement of wheat in the grain market here. Besides, he also visited the rural purchase centre and Abohar grain market.

Sidhu said nearly 80 per cent of the total expected arrival had already reached the market. He further said total arrival of 6,47,319 metric tonnes (MT) had been recorded in the district, of which 6,27,538 MT had been procured by the government agencies. He said Rs 1,300 crore had been paid to the farmers against the procured wheat in the district so far.

On the issue of tardy lifting, Sidhu, who is in-charge of Fazilka district as far the procurement of wheat is concerned, directed the officials of agencies to expedite the lifting and warned the contractors to provide requisite trucks and labourers for prompt lifting or face action.

According to official sources, about 40 per cent lifting had been recorded so far.

Sidhu along with Fazilka DC Senu Duggal met the farmers and commission agents and listened to their grievances.

