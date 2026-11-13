Expedite registration, Waris Punjab De urges Election Commission

Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) senior leader and Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali on Thursday urged the Election Commission (EC) to expedite the party’s registration, alleging that prolonged delays were hampering its preparations for the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls.

Ayali met Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Anindita Mitra and submitted a memorandum addressed to the EC, seeking completion of the registration process. He said the party had applied for registration on January 22, 2025, but the process remained inconclusive despite the passage of nearly 22 months. The Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, had forwarded a favourable verification report on April 27, but directions for publishing the public notice were yet to be issued.