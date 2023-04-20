'Expedite selection of BBMB chief'

PTI

Patiala: The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) has urged Union Power Minister RK Singh to expedite the process of selection of the Chairman and members of the Bhakhra Beas Management Board (BBMB). Earlier, as a convention, the Chairman was appointed from an organisation outside the BBMB member states. TNS

Minister meets farmer leaders

Chandigarh: Punjab Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Wednesday held a meeting with some farmer leaders on agricultural issues. During the meeting, Dhaliwal directed the Principal Secretary, Agriculture Department, to get details of farmers who had not received compensation for the damage to their crops from the DCs by May 15 so that they could be provided relief.