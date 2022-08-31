'Expel Capt Amarinder's wife Preneet Kaur for anti-party work', Punjab Congress passes resolution

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 30

Punjab Congress leaders today unanimously passed a resolution urging the party high command to expel Preneet Kaur, MP and wife of Capt Amarinder Singh, from the party for alleged anti-party activities.

Doing my job as lawmaker PCC chief has no authority to decide my fate. I am fulfilling my responsibilities. Preneet Kaur, MP Choose right forum Instead of taking to social media to give advice, party meetings are the right forum. Harish Chaudhary, In-charge, Cong’s Punjab affairs

The meeting, chaired by party in-charge for Punjab affairs Harish Chaudhary, at Punjab Congress Bhavan here was held to mobilise party cadres for the September 4 rally in Delhi against rising inflation and for the coming “Bharat Jodo Yatra”. Congress Legislative Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa, MPs, former ministers and sitting and former legislators were present at the meeting.

Party leaders, led by former Rajpura MLA Hardyal Kamboj and former Faridkot MLA Kiki Dhillon, sought clarity on the issue of Preneet Kaur.

Without naming anyone, including Sukhpal Khaira, Chaudhary said indiscipline would not be tolerated at any cost. He said instead of taking to social media to give advice, party meetings were the right forum. Khaira was not present at the meeting.

It was pointed out that the Patiala MP had been served a show-cause notice for her alleged anti-party activities, but no further action was taken. Chaudhary said the party high command was closely watching the activities of all such leaders. MP Preneet Kaur said the PCC chief had no authority to decide her fate. “Till I am MP, I am fulfilling my responsibilities. It is for the party high command to decide on the issue,” she said.

On discipline, discussions were also held on remarks by Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar against the PCC chief terming him arrogant.

PCC chief Raja Warring said party leaders were of the view that strict action should be taken against all such leaders, including the MP, for “anti-party activities”. “Sandeep Jakhar’s association with the BJP is out in the open,” said Warring.

MLA Sandeep Jakhar said, “If there is anything against me, let the party issue me notice. I will reply.”

The PCC chief said at least 10,000 Congress workers from Punjab would participate in the September 4 rally in Delhi against inflation.

