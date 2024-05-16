Expelled Akali Dal leader Ravikaran Kahlon joins BJP

Chandigarh, May 16
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Ravikaran Singh Kahlon on Thursday joined BJP here on Thursday, a day after he was expelled by the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led party.
Kahlon was welcomed into the party fold by Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar and party leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa.
Kahlon is the son of former Punjab Assembly speaker and rural development and panchayat minister Nirmal Singh Kahlon.
Kahlon had unsuccessfully contested the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls from the Dera Baba Nanak seat.
Badal on Wednesday expelled Kahlon from the primary membership of the SAD for “anti-party” activities and “backstabbing” the party.
