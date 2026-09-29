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Home / Punjab / Expelled SAD leader Roop Kaur Sandhu seeks security, cites threats to life

Expelled SAD leader Roop Kaur Sandhu seeks security, cites threats to life

Roop Kaur Sandhu meets Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, says since becoming a whistleblower, she had been receiving threats

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:54 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Roop Kaur Sandhu.
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A day after being expelled from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), former party joint secretary Roop Kaur Sandhu on Tuesday met Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav in Chandigarh and sought security, claiming that she faces threats to her life.

Challenging her expulsion from the party, Sandhu alleged that the action was taken without giving her an opportunity to appear before the party’s disciplinary committee and was, therefore, a violation of the party constitution.

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She maintained that she was a formal member of the Akali Dal and questioned the validity of the disciplinary action against her.

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Sandhu said that since becoming a whistleblower, she had been receiving threats.

According to her, soon after she highlighted the matter on social media, she began receiving death threats from unknown numbers, including calls from individuals claiming to be based abroad.

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On September 19, Sandhu had brought a woman from Bahrain before the media, reiterating allegations contained in an FIR against Virsa Singh Valtoha Chawla in connection with an incident at a serai of Takht Kesgarh Sahib.

She said that besides discussing police protection, she also discussed the alleged rape case with the DGP.

Sandhu further claimed that several political parties had approached her with offers to join them, but she would align herself only with a party having panthic leadership.

Commenting on developments within the SAD, she alleged that certain individuals in the party did not want SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal to become Chief Minister.

In a social media post on Monday, Sandhu claimed that after the Bahrain woman’s allegations became public, several other women had contacted her and shared similar experiences.

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