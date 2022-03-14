Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, March 13

A high-level meeting of senior members of the Inter-state Consultative and Monitoring Committee for cotton was held in Bathinda recently.

The meeting was chaired by DK Tiwari, Financial Commissioner, Department of Agriculture Farmer Welfare, and Dilraj Singh, Agricultural Secretary of Punjab Agriculture Department, wherein agri-scientists, experts and other senior officials of the department from Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan dwelt upon techniques and devised new strategies to prevent cotton from pest attacks. During the meeting, senior officials also took stock of the measures which were taken at ground level in January and February to prevent pink bollworm attack on cotton crop at various districts.

Dilraj Singh said: “Ginning mill owners have been directed to ensure that their stocks must be exhausted before March 30.” He elaborated and emphasised on off-season management of damaged cotton bolls (infested with pink bollworm).

The experts said in comparison to Rajasthan, pink bollworm infestation was more in Punjab and Haryana. —

#pink bollworm