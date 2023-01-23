Experts suggest light irrigation for vegetables

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 22

In the wake of the ongoing cold wave leading to ground frost in the northern region of the country, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has cautioned farmers about its harmful effects on crops and, in particular, newly planted vegetables and plant nurseries.

Experts have advised that in the current situation, crops should be irrigated lightly to avoid dehydration and adequate supply of nutrients must be ensured.

“Soft vegetables benefit from the use of mulch that acts as a safeguard from. We recommended regular surveillance of fields by farmers and vigilance about ground frost conditions,” said PAU VC Dr Satbir Singh Gosal.

“Make sure that the soil around tree root is wet. This keeps the soil warmer and protects roots from cold. By irrigating orchards in winter, it is possible to raise the temperature by 1-2°C,” said an expert.