Expired beer seized from liquor vend in Moga; Health Department conducts raid

A liquor shop on Chamber Road in Moga was found selling expired beer, prompting the Food Safety team from the Health Department to conduct a raid.

The team, led by District Health Officer Dr Sandeep Singh, along with Food Safety Officers Yogesh Goyal and Lovedeep Singh, and support staff member Chamkaur Singh, inspected the liquor outlet. During the inspection, they seized approximately 36 beer cans and 5 bottles that were found to be past their expiry date.

The team collected two formal samples—each consisting four cans and four bottles—which were sealed and sent to the state food testing laboratory in Kharar for analysis.

According to Dr Singh, appropriate legal action will be taken once test results are received.

He said, “Selling or even storing expired alcoholic beverages is strictly prohibited. It poses health risks and violates food safety laws.”

Alcoholic beverages, including beer, must comply with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 (FSSAI regulations). Under these rules, beer and other fermented products must clearly display expiry or a ‘best before’ date. Any violation is an offense under Sections 26 and 27 of the Act, which prohibit the sale of unsafe and misbranded food items, said the team members.

Such violation can result in penalties, including license suspension, or criminal prosecution, especially if it endangers consumer health.

The raid follows the end of the previous liquor contract period on March 31, 2025. New contractors began operations on April 1, but some vendors reportedly continued selling leftover stock, including expired beer, in violation of food safety norms.