Explain ‘arbitrary’ selection of principals for Singapore training: Governor to Mann

Accountable only to people: Punjab CM

Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. File Photo



Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, February 13

Flagging alleged illegalities in the selection of principals for training in Singapore, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit today told Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann that he was “elected to run the administration as per the Constitution, and not according to his whims and fancies”.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Purohit said he had received complaints about the selection of principals for the programme. “The complainants have pointed out certain malpractices… and lack of transparency,” he said, seeking with a fortnight the criteria and details of the selection process. “Please also give details if the programme was widely published throughout Punjab… let me have details of the total expenditure incurred on travelling, boarding lodging and expenses towards training,” he said.

Queries to cm

  • Why GS Jawanda made PICTCL chief despite his criminal case?
  • Why scholarships of 2 lakh Scheduled Caste students stopped?
  • Why ‘misdeeds’ of IPS officer Kuldeep Singh Chahal ignored?
  • Why IITian Naval Aggarwal attending confidential meetings?

Reacting to the Governor’s letter, Chief Minister Mann said he had received the letter through the media and all the issues flagged by him were a State subject. “As per the Constitution, me and my government are accountable only to three crore Punjabis. Not to a Governor appointed by the Centre Government. Consider this as my reply,” tweeted Mann.

Governor’s Letter

Elected to govern as per the Constitution, not as per your whims and fancies. —Banwarilal Purohit, Punjab governor

Putting the government in the dock on another issue, Purohit said he had received another complaint regarding the appointment of Gurinderijit Singh Jawanda as Punjab Information and Communication and Technology Corporation Ltd Chairman. “It has been brought to my notice that Jawanda’s name appears in a kidnapping and property-grabbing case. Please send me the details of the case,” he said.

Referring to an old letter from Mann, Purohit said as per Article 167 of the Constitution, the CM was bound to furnish any information sought by the Governor. “You never cared to reply and treated all my previous queries with contempt,” he said. The Governor said to maintain cordial relations, he had not revealed these letters (from Mann) to the media thinking “the CM would fulfil the mandate of the Constitution”. “But it appears you have decided to ignore my letters and I am compelled to release these to the media,” he said.

The Governor also sought information on two lakh Scheduled Caste students allegedly being forced to discontinue their studies due to non-disbursal of scholarships. He also directed the government to remove the “illegally appointed” Punjab Agricultural University (Ludhiana) Vice Chancellor and sought details of the advertisement issued for the appointment.

Purohit claimed that despite his letter dated December 14, 2022, the CM “chose to ignore the misdeeds of IPS officer Kuldeep Singh Chahal”. “You not only promoted him, but also posted him the Commissioner of Police in Jalandhar just before January 26, knowing well the Governor is to unfurl the national flag in Jalandhar. I had to instruct the DGP that the officer concerned should maintain distance during the ceremony…. It seems the officer is your blue-eyed boy and you chose to ignore facts brought to your notice by this office,” he said.

The Governor again raised the issue of the presence of IIT graduate Naval Aggarwal in meetings of senior officers where sensitive and confidential matters of security were discussed. He said he had not received any reply on this issue too yet.

Purohit said there were several other points, but he chose to highlight the five sensitive ones as these concerned the state and country’s security. “The entire information sought by me be furnished within a fortnight. If you fail… I will be compelled to take legal advice for further action since I am duty-bound to protect the Constitution,” he said.

