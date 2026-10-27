...Explain Congress record that you headed: AAP

Aam Aadmi Party media in-charge Baltej Pannu on Monday took a swipe at state BJP president Sunil Jakhar over his remarks on the drug menace, demanding that he should clarify on the Congress government’s record before questioning the present dispensation. Before joining the BJP, Jakhar was the Punjab Congress chief.

Pannu also challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to answer for unfulfilled promises ahead of his proposed rally in Sangrur.

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Addressing the media, Pannu highlighted the Mann government’s Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign and community participation in the fight against drugs. He questioned why the BJP was singling out Punjab when states such as Gujarat, Bihar, Haryana and Rajasthan also face drug-related challenges.

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“Sunil Jakhar can speak for 45 minutes, but Punjab wants answers. When he was Congress president and Captain Amarinder Singh was the CM, where were his press conferences on the issues he is raising today?” Pannu asked, challenging Jakhar to cite instances when he had demanded accountability over the controversies earlier.

He asked Jakhar to disclose whether he had publicly sought accountability on such issues during his tenure as Congress president.