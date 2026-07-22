Explainer: What’s fuelling opposition to India-US trade deal

A quieter mobilisation is turning into a big movement as thousands of farmers began assembling at the Punjab and Haryana border near Shambhu for a march towards Delhi against the India-US trade deal. With thousands gathering there, it is clear that farmers are restive about the proposed deal as they fear it threatens their economy.

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Why the opposition?

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Farmers believe that once the deal is through, it will expose them to competition from US farmers. In the US, agriculture is highly mechanised, subsidised and land holdings are large, leading to much higher yields than in a state like Punjab with fragmented land holdings. As a result, it helps American farmers keep the prices low. Protesting farmers feel the Indian market will be flooded with cheaper American produce like maize, soybean, pulses. “This will ultimately impact the prices that farmers get here,” said farmer Kulwinder Singh from Nadampura in Sangrur. “We need security and protection from an open trade deal that is in the works,” he added.

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MSP-based farming at risk?

Around Rs 73,000 crore is pumped into the state economy for the procurement of wheat and paddy on the minimum support price (MSP). The deal may not immediately threaten the MSP-based crops. “The immediate impact of the trade deal will be on rice exports, meat and dairy products. This deal is being worked out outside the WTO framework. The MSP is given by the government on only a select number of crops. But when global market prices will later dominate, the MSP-based agriculture will come under a cloud,” says agriculture economist Ranjit Singh Ghuman.

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How will it impact dairying?

Most small farmers in Punjab (40 per cent of whom own less than five acres) keep dairy animals to supplement their income. They will be hurt the most when cheaper dairy products hit the shelves in Indian markets. Sarwan Singh Pandher, leader of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, had told The Tribune last week that reduction in import tariffs would lead to the flooding of Indian markets with American dairy products, leading to a sharp fall in milk prices here. “Farmers will lose on their supplementary income. Many women in rural households are involved in dairy-related work and they will be hit economically,” he said.

How is this stir different?

In 2020-21, the farmers’ protest was against three central farm laws. The laws were viewed by farmers as a bid to corporatise agriculture. Thirty-two unions set aside their differences and came together to form the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), leading to a struggle that led to the repeal of the laws in 2021. This time around, the SKM, though protesting separately against the trade deal, has not joined hands with the KMM or the SKM (non-political), who are leading the protest today.

Who benefits politically?

This farmer protest is against the BJP-Centre. The party is trying to make political inroads into Punjab, where the Assembly poll are due next year. As the party tries to position itself as an alternative to ruling AAP, a farming community antagonistic to the BJP, only works in the favour of AAP, and the SAD.