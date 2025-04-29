Explainer: Why Malwa is facing polluted water crisis

Canals across Ferozepur, Faridkot, Muktsar and Fazilka districts in the southwestern part of Punjab have been witnessing the inflow of contaminated water for about a month now. Residents, especially farmers, have been raising an alarm about the foul smell and polluted water.

A number of waterworks in these districts have stopped using canal water and are providing underground water to consumers. However, some rural waterworks are still relying on contaminated water.

What is the cause

The situation has arisen owing to contaminated water flowing into the Sirhind Feeder Canal from the Harike Barrage. The barrage is situated at the confluence of the Sutlej and Beas rivers. The Sutlej is polluted by Buddha Nullah, which flows through the industrial town of Ludhiana and carries untreated waste-water.

The Beas carries comparatively cleaner water, which merges with the Sutlej at Harike. However, this time, the reduced water level in the Beas is considered to be a major reason why pollutants are more pronounced.

The Rajasthan Feeder is currently closed, but water is still flowing through the Sirhind Feeder canal. Officials say reduced supply downstream led to stagnation of water at the Harike reservoir.

As a result, pollutants and contamination have become more visible. Usually, the Sirhind Feeder is shut at the same time as the Rajasthan Feeder.

What’s the impact in region

The contaminated canal water is being used for human consumption and irrigation. Farmers say their concerns are not being addressed and except Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar, no other politician has raised the issue. The polluted water, the fear is, could lead to stunted crop growth and lesser yield. The heightened risk of skin and gastrointestinal diseases is also being highlighted. The Malwa belt is already known as the ‘cancer belt’.

How’s the state responding

The Punjab Pollution Control Board, the Water Supply and Sanitation Department, the Water Supply and Sewerage Board and the Water Resources Department have initiated water quality tests by collecting samples.

However, some officials say there is little they can do except wait for the pollutants to dilute naturally. They claim the situation will normalise in a few days once the full water supply resumes across the canals.

Some activists and farmers, however, question whether simply waiting for dilution is the real solution. They are demanding stricter penalties for polluters and independent water quality monitoring.

New legislation

Farmers argue that the crisis was exacerbated by the AAP government’s decision to enact the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024, in the state, “allowing industries to discharge pollutants into water bodies in exchange for financial penalties ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15 lakh”. Earlier, violations under water pollution laws could lead to imprisonment for up to six years.

Col Jasjit Singh Gill (retd), who has been spearheading the campaign to free Buddha Nullah of pollution, claims the amendment has “given a free hand to the industrialists to pollute Punjab’s waters with a chemical cocktail with impunity”.