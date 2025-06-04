DT
PT
Home / Punjab / Explosives ‘supplier’ arrested in Muktsar factory blast case

Explosives ‘supplier’ arrested in Muktsar factory blast case

One more persons has been arrested in connection with the illegal firecracker factory blast at Fatuhiwala village in Muktsar district on May 30. He has been identified as Parshant Goyal from Assandh in Karnal district of Haryana. He allegedly supplied...
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 02:10 AM Jun 04, 2025 IST
One more persons has been arrested in connection with the illegal firecracker factory blast at Fatuhiwala village in Muktsar district on May 30.

He has been identified as Parshant Goyal from Assandh in Karnal district of Haryana. He allegedly supplied explosives to the illegal unit. A court today remanded him in one-day police custody.

With this, the total number of arrests in the case has gone up to four. Five persons were killed and around 30 injured in that blast. Most of the victims were migrant labourers, including women and minors.

Initially, factory owners Tarsem Singh (AAP activist) and his son Navraj Singh, both residents of Singhewala village, were arrested in connection with the case. Later, labour contractor Raj Kumar was also arrested. The trio are in police custody until Wednesday. Some of the injured are still undergoing treatment.

The state government has not so far fixed responsibility of any official in connection with the tragic incident.

Muktsar SSP Akhil Chaudhary said, “A five-member special investigation team (SIT), led by the SP(D), is investigating the incident. Four persons have been arrested so far. Some seizures were made from the blast site, but the forensic report is awaited.”

Gurpreet Singh Thind, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Muktsar, confirmed that no departmental action has been taken against anyone in the case so far.

