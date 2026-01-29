Extortion crisis in Surrey: Canada announces more police personnel to combat crime 

In response to the escalating extortion crisis gripping Surrey and other parts of British Columbia's Lower Mainland, Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree has termed extortion crisis 'unacceptable' and announced that the federal government is deploying more police personnel and resources to combat it.

Describing the rise in extortion-related crimes as "unacceptable," in a statement on X, the minister emphasised the need for urgent, coordinated action across all levels of government to dismantle the criminal networks fueling threats, intimidation, and violence.

Earlier, Surrey had declared extortion crisis a national emergency.

He said the federal RCMP will immediately deploy up to 20 additional officers to bolster on-the-ground enforcement efforts by the BC Extortion Task Force and local police services.

In a key highlight of the announcement, the RCMP is also committing helicopter resources specifically to assist operations in Surrey, providing enhanced aerial support for surveillance, rapid response, and investigations amid the wave of incidents.

The statement further said the deployment builds on earlier federal commitments, including $4 million in funding announced in November 2025 to strengthen the Regional Integrated Drug Enforcement Team (RIDET) and $1 million to aid extortion victims in partnership with the BC government. The RCMP plans to convene police leaders shortly to refine strategies, improve information sharing, and ensure a unified approach to violent crime.

The measures follow high-level discussions, including a recent meeting between Minister Anandasangaree, BC Premier David Eby, RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme, CBSA President Erin O'Gorman, and BC Public Safety Minister Nina Krieger. The federal government reiterated its broader public safety agenda, including stricter bail and sentencing reforms, border security enhancements, and hiring initiatives for 1,000 new CBSA officers and 1,000 RCMP personnel nationwide.

In Surrey, British Columbia extortion cases have increased rapidly in 2026, with police reports indicating a sharp rise early in the year. As of late January 2026, Surrey Police Service has recorded around 35 suspected extortion cases in the first three weeks alone, including multiple incidents involving targeted shootings (with at least 8 confirmed extortion-related shootings reported by mid-month). Earlier figures from mid-January cited 16 to 34 cases depending on the reporting date and source, reflecting the rapid pace of new reports — often averaging more than one per day. This pace has prompted concerns that the city could exceed 600 cases by year-end if the trend continues, far surpassing the 132 extortion attempts documented throughout all of 2025 (49 of which involved gunfire).

The major rise began in June 2025 in Surrey and other parts of the Lower Mainland, primarily targeting individuals and businesses in predominantly South Asian communities.

Extortionists — often linked to transnational organised crime groups, including international gangs — use threats via phone calls, texts, social media, or letters demanding large sums of money, backed by intimidation such as shootings, arsons, or violence against family members.

This had prompted multi-level responses, including the BC Extortion Task Force, federal resource deployments, and calls from Surrey's mayor for a national emergency declaration or commissioner to address root causes like cross-border criminal networks and perceived gaps in enforcement.