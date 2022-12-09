Extradited from Vienna, NIA nabs mastermind of Tarn Taran blast

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 8

The mastermind behind the 2019 Tarn Taran bomb blast was on Thursday arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Delhi after being extradited from Vienna, the agency said.

The NIA had sent a team to Austria to bring Bikramjit Singh, alias Bikkar Baba, back to India, an official spokesperson said.

An NIA spokesperson said, “The agency has arrested wanted accused Bikramjit Singh on Thursday after his extradition by the competent authority of Linz, Austria in coordination with Interpol authorities.”

Bikramajit, who is the main accused in the case, had formed a terror gang to carry out attacks in Punjab, along with his close associates, he said. “On the strength of non-bailable warrants (NBWs) issued by the NIA Special Court, Mohali, and subsequent Red Corner Notice (RCN), Bikramjit Singh was detained in Linz, Austria on March 22, 2021. After completion of legal proceedings, the Linz Regional Court extradited Bikramjit Singh,” the spokesperson said.

Sharing details of the case, the NIA said, investigations had revealed that accused Bikramjit had not only instigated the co-accused and others to commit terrorist acts, but also conducted training for fabricating improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and using these.

“During various processions and agitations, he carried bombs and instigated other participants to attack government agencies to strike terror in the population at large. He is the key conspirator in the conspiracy to target Dera Muradpura,” the official alleged.

Planned attacks

