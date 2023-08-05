Eye ailments add to misery of flood-hit people in tents in Jalandhar's Lohian

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, August 4

It’s more than 20 days since people, including several children, have been living in tents under scorching heat and amid tough conditions at Nahl Mandi in Lohian after they lost their everything in floods. Hot and humid weather is making their stay miserable.

Many have been complaining of eye-related problems. A few parents also said their children were suffering from fever and now skipping schools. A few cases of mild conjunctivitis have already been reported in children and adults.

Medical camps organised The Health Department organised camps and found some cases of minor conjunctivitis

Teams under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram will also go to schools in affected areas

Teachers are also observing students suffering from eye problems. They send kids back so that they take rest and the infection doesn’t spread.

A teacher from Government Primary School, Jamsher, said it was a common sight these days that children had red and swollen eyes. Fear of eye flu had gripped the area.

Prabhleen Kaur said that her children, aged 1.5 years and 3 years, were having redness in their eyes. Babies living amid such extreme conditions were unacceptable. The floods had rendered us homeless.

An elderly from the mandi said she was feeling a burning sensation in her eyes. Joginder Singh, grandfather of a six-year-old, said it was not easy for children to live like this. “He has become very weak. How a child without proper shelter will live,” he said.

Teams from the Health Department also organised a camp at some places, checked people living there and found some cases of minor conjunctivitis. Civil Surgeon Raman Sharma said the situation was under control for now.

Dr Bhumika, an eye specialist from the Civil Hospital, said it was important that people there avoid touching their eyes and maintain distance from others. “They should avoid coming in direct contact with each other and wash their hands regularly,” she said.