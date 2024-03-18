Eyeing 2 seats, CPM to go against BJP, Congress in Punjab

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, March 17

Though the Communist Party of India (M) will be launching candidates for the ensuing Lok Sabha election at only two constituencies, it has decided to launch a statewide campaign to spread awareness about alleged anti-people policies of successive governments.

SBI Electoral Bond Fund, corporate criminal nexus, corruption, unemployment, price hike and inadequate health facilities were cited among issues related with Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whereas the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab Government would be cornered on the issue of deteriorating law and order situation.

Office-bearers of the state body led by state secretary Sukhwinder Singh Sekhon alleged that release of SBI Electoral Bond Data by the Election Commission of India had exposed an intricate nexus among major political parties including BJP and the Congress and the corporate houses, allegedly enjoying patronage of concerned political outfits during their respective tenures.

“We will be reaching every nook and corner of the state to tell people that the disclosure of the data was made possible due to our initiative to file the first petition in the matter,” said Sekhon, maintaining that mammoth share of pharmaceutical companies in bond funds, proved beyond doubt that the political parties had received huge donations for allowing companies concerned to mint money by fixing extremely high prices of medicines and at the same time play with lives of people by compromising with quality of medicines, including those known as life-saving drugs.

Referring to a decision taken during a meeting held at Jalandhar earlier, Sekhon said that Master Purshotam Bilga had been announced as candidate from Jalandhar while the decision about Anandpur Sahib seat will be taken soon.

