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Home / Punjab / Eyeing Dalit votes, BJP begins Kalash Yatras across Punjab

Eyeing Dalit votes, BJP begins Kalash Yatras across Punjab

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Tribune News Service
Gurdaspur, Updated At : 12:10 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Haryana CM at a party programme in Sadiq on Sunday.
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The BJP on Sunday launched statewide Kalash Yatras to distribute soil brought from Varanasi among temples dedicated to Guru Ravidas.

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The soil has been brought by senior Punjab BJP leaders from Seer Goverdhan near Varanasi, universally acknowledged as the birthplace of Guru Ravidas.

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The yatras that will continue till August 6 are being seen as the party’s move to expand its footprint among the Dalits, who constitute around one-third of the state’s population.

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The Kalash Yatras are being held as part of the BJP’s Samrasta Sankalp Abhiyan to commemorate the 650th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas.

The Samrasta Sankalp Abhiyan was launched on July 29, coinciding with the festival of Guru Purnima.

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According to party insiders, presidents of all districts were called for a meeting at Guru Ravidas Bhawan in Sector 7, Chandigarh, on Saturday.

Each of them was handed over a ceremonial pitcher containing the sacred soil. The meeting was held under the leadership of state BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon.

Anil Vasudeva, a former Mayor of Pathankot, said the soil would be mixed with Tulsi plants that hold deep cultural and spiritual value. “It will then be distributed among Ravidas temples in Punjab,” he said. A party leader said, “We have been asked to do anything and everything to make sure the party forms the government in Punjab (in the Assembly poll scheduled for early next year).”

Saini slams AAP over drugs

Faridkot: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini launched a sharp political attack on the ruling AAP, questioning its sincerity in tackling Punjab’s drug menace. “How can those who allegedly consumed drugs inside the Assembly ever make Punjab drug-free?” he said. Saini inducted several local figures into the BJP. At a Denotified Tribes community conference in Sadiq, he promised that job reservation for the community, withdrawn by the Punjab Government, would be restored if the BJP came to power in 2027.

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