Eyeing win, AAP Malout nominee doubles as doctor while canvassing

Archit Watts

Muktsar, February 6

It’s the “call of the duty” that still drives AAP Malout candidate Dr Baljit Kaur (46). No matter how hectic her poll schedule is, the state awardee eye surgeon always examines anyone approaching her during public meetings.

The daughter of former Faridkot MP Prof Sadhu Singh, she had served at Civil Hospital, Muktsar, for nearly eight years before she took premature retirement last year. Her husband is an executive engineer in the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

In her public speeches, Baljit Kaur stresses she started free eye surgeries at the Civil Hospital. “At that time, a campaign was launched against me by some private hospitals. However, I succeeded in my efforts and won the trust of area residents. Similarly, now I am in politics and my political rivals have launched a campaign against me and my party. I am sure I will get success this time as well,” says Dr Baljit Kaur in her public address.

The AAP candidate’s speeches primarily revolve around women empowerment and better healthcare and educational facilities. She urges people to make an informed decision and vote for the future of the next generation and bringing a change in the system.

She focuses on drugs menace and unemployment as well. “The youngsters are not sure of jobs. Many of them are hooked to drugs. Arvind Kejriwal has done a lot of work for all sections of society, especially the poor. Just trust the AAP leadership and vote for us to bring the change,” says Baljit Kaur. As her family is settled at Faridkot town, when someone asks her if she will stay in Malout after winning the elections, she says, “I have served in this area for a long time and aware of all issues. It does not matter who stays where. I am habitual of commuting to Muktsar from Faridkot, so this issue doesn’t even arise here.”

Baljit Kaur faces the challenge from SAD former legislator Harpreet Singh (44) and Congress’ Rupinder Kaur Ruby (33).

