Faceless agitation, unexplained aggression at LPU: Who was behind campus violence?

The student agitation at Lovely Professional University (LPU), Phagwara, since early Sunday morning following unverified allegations of rape has raised several questions, with few clear answers so far. The unexplained aggression on campus and questions over who was behind it have added to the uncertainty.

On one side, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has called for stringent action against those responsible. On the other, former SAD minister Bikram Singh Majithia has alleged that the violence on campus was MP Ashok Mittal paying the price for leaving the Aam Aadmi Party and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party recently.

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Mittal is the founder chairman of LPU.

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The official Congress handle said, “The situation at LPU has spiralled out of control, exposing the complete failure of the Punjab government, police and administration.”

Related news: What happened at LPU? A step-by-step timeline of the violence

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Probe launched into sudden student unrest on LPU, Chitkara campuses in Punjab

A senior professor of political science, requesting anonymity, said, “It appears politics could be a big reason behind the agitation at LPU. We have seen videos in which the rowdy elements are shown in police custody. They are carrying walkie-talkies and even swords. They are not students at all. In fact, many don’t look to be Punjabis at all.

“Mittal left the AAP recently and joined BJP. Interestingly, a massive rally of BJP will be addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah near the campus on September 30.”

Meanwhile, DGP Gaurav Yadav visited the university campus on Monday and said preliminary investigations did not indicate that any rape had occurred there.

A professor said, “There is every possibility that the agitation was an expression of pent-up dissatisfaction among students. Very simply put, there are two kinds of private universities. One which charges very high but provides very high teaching standards by highly qualified faculty for academically sharp students like in Shiv Nadar University and Ashoka University.

“The second category has only numbers and offers an atmosphere of average academics. LPU has more than 40,000 students and questions have been raised on the general academic environment.”

Senior student leader of Punjab Student Union Gagan Sangrami said, “Students are frustrated with the existing education standards on the campus. There are allegations of excessive control and unjustified fines. There might be truth in outsiders coming and rampaging the campus but no one can deny involvement of the local students in the agitation. They were also protesting. We need to go to the depth of the issue, identify the problems and make corrections.”