Facilities missing, toll plaza closed for few hours

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, April 17

Sangrur MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj today closed the Kalajhar toll plaza till evening, claiming that the authorities had failed to provide mandatory facilities despite the 10-day ultimatum.

She announced that the plaza would be closed permanently if the toll authorities would not provide facilities within 20 days. But workers of the company, collecting the toll, said the contract of maintenance of road was with other company.

“Around 10 days back, I had warned the plaza authorities to provide facilities, including ambulance, iron grill on both sides of the road, drainage arrangments, and gave them enough time but they had not taken the required steps,” alleged the MLA.

After getting information that Bharaj would reach the plaza to close it, hundreds of her supporters from surrounding villages and even Sangrur city also reached there and raised slogans. Bharaj conducted a meeting with the employees of the company and government officers. After repeated requests, she gave 20 more days to them. “We have closed the plaza till evening. But after 20 days, if the company does not provide facilities, we will close it permanently. I have conveyed to the employees that they would not get more time,” said Bharaj.