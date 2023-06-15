Malerkotla: Facing heavy losses, growers demand MSP for veggies

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Malerkotla, June 14

The increase in the production of vegetables and their retail prices has failed to benefit growers due to the absence of infrastructure to store, sell and transport their produce. Since they do not have cheap storage facilities, they are compelled to sell their produce at low rates.

Vegetables dumped in Malerkotla market. Tribune Photo

The growers have demanded that either the government should regulate the prices of vegetables like wheat and paddy or should start purchasing and selling these in other states. They say since Malerkotla has good road and train connectivity, the government can use both routes to transport vegetables to other states, like private purchasers.

Urge CM for help In retail, capsicum is being sold at Rs 35-40 per kg, but in the absence of any government check, we are compelled to sell a bag of 18-20 kg capsicum for just Rs 30. Same is happening with other vegetables too. — Salim, A farmer

“I have been growing vegetables since my childhood with my father. But despite an increas in the area under various vegetables, my profit has not increased and I face losses many times as I have to sell my crops to wholesalers at the low rate,” says Abdul Gafoor.

There is no government cold storage facility for the growers. They say that they do not use private cold storage facility as it’s costly. Some private cold store owners say that they get potatoes and fruits for storage as growers do not use their facility for vegetables. “Since the shelf life of vegetables is short in cold storage, the growers do not prefer to store it. Secondly, most growers are small farmers and they prefer to sell their crops daily,” says Salim, an owner of a cold store.

The growers say there is a sharp rise in the rates of seeds and other equipment needed for growing vegetables. But there is no increase in the prices of vegetables.

“In retail, capsicum is being sold at Rs 35-40 per kg, but in the absence of any government check, we are compelled to sell a bag of 18-20 kg capsicum for just Rs 30. I have heard that CM Bhagwant Mann is planning to start sending our vegetables to other states,” says Salim, another grower.