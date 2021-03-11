Facing Opposition flak, Punjab Govt lifts ban on 'jugad rehris'

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 24

After facing heat from the Opposition parties, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today took back the order banning ‘jugad rehris’ in the state, saying the AAP government’s aim is to provide employment to people and not to make them unemployed.

Police suspend drive The Punjab Police have already suspended the drive against the innovative carts made up of old motorbikes

The ADGP (Traffic) in fresh orders had asked district police chiefs to take no action against ‘jugad rehri’ owners till further order

They were asked to spread awareness among drivers about their innovative vehicle’s accidental nature and their illegality.

Earleir, the ADGP (Traffic) had asked them to launch a special drive against such carts

PCC chief Amrinder Raja Warring and CLP leader Partap Bajwa had hit out at the AAP government for banning the ‘jugad rehris’. Shiromani Akali Dal senior leader Daljit Singh Cheema, in a statement earlier, said the ban had come as a shock for thousands of people. The leader had pointed out that several people across the state run ‘jugad rehris’ for selling fruit and vegetables, transporting materials such as cement, sand, electronic goods sometimes and often passengers too. In a letter dated April 18 to district police chiefs, the Punjab ADGP (Traffic) had asked them to launch a special drive against such carts, citing that they could become a cause of accidents.

