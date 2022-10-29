Ludhiana: Facing slump, industry asking labourers to take a break

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, October 28

During this time of the year, the industry always rues labour crunch and tries to stop migrants from visiting their native villages as they fear they will suffer huge production losses. However, the scenario is different this time. Industrialists are asking labourers to go home for a break of one or two months. The reason is the recession in the market, due to which orders have come down to just 40-50 per cent (almost all segments).

Ukraine-Russia war to blame Orders have come down due to the Ukraine-Russia war. The industry is hoping that things will get streamlined soon. We are asking labourers to go back and come after 1 or 2 months. SC Ralhan, Prez, Ludhiana Hand Tool ASSN

Talking to The Tribune, SC Ralhan, president, Ludhiana Hand Tool Association, said the industry was asking the labour to take rest. “It is really a matter of concern because if this phase continues for another six months, it will be a big disaster for the industry. Orders have come down due to the Ukraine-Russia war. For example, exporters getting orders worth USD 1 lakh are now getting orders worth just USD 10,000. The industry is trying to sustain, hoping that the war will end soon and things will get streamlined. We are asking labourers to go back and come after one or two months when the situation improves,” said Ralhan.

Voicing similar views, the general secretary of FICO, Rajiv Jain, said standard bicycles were being replaced by e-bikes, e-rickshaws etc. “The bicycle industry is passing through a bad phase and we are surviving on tenders floated by government agencies. Otherwise, the market is undergoing a slump because the demand for bicycles has come down drastically, he said.

“Banks, companies are offering loans on two-wheelers so most of the population prefers to get bikes, scooters, motorised two-wheelers instead of simple bicycles. When there are no orders, why should we pay unnecessarily to the labourers? If they are asking for a leave, we allow them to go and relax for as much time as they want,” said Jain.

Otherwise, during or after the Diwali festival, labourers head to their native villages and they are stopped by employers with lucrative offers. This time, there is no such scene. Priya Yadav, a domestic help, said she was to catch a train for Baliya in UP tomorrow for Chhath Puja. “We used to go for about a week, but this year, we will come back after a fortnight because my husband, who puts tiles on contract, is free because of a slump in the construction work,” she added.