Factional rift deepens in Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), 5 drafting committee members suspended

A day after the five-member Principal Drafting Committee of Akali Dal Waris Punjab De objected to the dissolution of the party’s organisational structure, the party leadership suspended the committee members for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities.

A letter issued by joint office secretary Jatinder Singh Mehta, a copy of which is with The Tribune, states that the following members have been suspended from the party’s primary membership and other responsibilities: Avtar Singh Sekho, Gurdeep Singh Bandal, Jagdeep Singh Kansala, Krishan Singh Rupana and Jaswinder Singh Droli.

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The committee has refused to accept or acknowledge the suspension and opposed the decision to dissolve the organisational structure, terming the move by joint office secretary Jatinder Singh Mehta arbitrary and taken without its consent.

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The committee had also sought an explanation regarding the alleged interference in party appointments by a government employee holding a high position, the provision of new Innova vehicles to party office-bearers, and alleged fraud in government tenders and ticket distribution.

According to the committee, a detailed six-page letter was submitted to the party’s working president, Tarsem Singh, father of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, on October 20.

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It contained serious objections regarding the alleged activities of four individuals and their alleged links with the government and Indian agencies.

Sources said differences had emerged after the party started following a more liberal and secular political approach ahead of the Assembly elections. Those adhering to the Panthic ideology are not comfortable with the move.

A party leader, wishing to remain anonymous, said the resistance had emerged after the party conducted a survey to identify suitable candidates based on their winnability.

It was also decided to give tickets to candidates with a relatively clean public image and no involvement in drug-related cases.

Tarsem Singh, father of Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, who is currently lodged in Dibrugarh jail, is heading the political group. The group is facing hurdles in its registration after the Election Commission raised objections to its registration as a political party. The process of allotting an election symbol has also been stalled.

The matter is currently pending before the Delhi High Court, which has sought a reply from the state government.

The committee also stated that several important issues were discussed, along with facts and evidence, during a lengthy meeting held on October 27 with the ‘Panj Pradhani’ members — Tarsem Singh, Amarjit Singh, Paramjit Singh Johal, Harbhajan Singh Toor and Sukhwinder Singh.