 Failure of varsity admn, says PUTA : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Failure of varsity admn, says PUTA

Failure of varsity admn, says PUTA

Failure of varsity admn, says PUTA


Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 15

The thrashing of a professor at Punjabi University has instilled a sense of fear among the teachers and campus residents.

Maninder Singh, secretary, Punjabi University Teachers’ Association (PUTA), said, “It is a clear failure of the administration and the university’s security. The university should have initiated preventive steps in the wake of past incidents.”

Faculty members pointed out that a student was stabbed to death on the campus on February 27.

Professor Pankaj Mohindru said, “The fresh incident has instilled a sense of fear. I feel I will have to limit myself while talking to the students. Nobody should take law into their hands.”

Vice-Chancellor Professor Arvind said the past incidents and Thursday’s violence were separate. Rejecting the security lapse, he said the university’s security personnel tried to save the professor from students.

#Punjabi University Patiala

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Get passport application processed on doorstep

2
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

3
Chandigarh

Col Manpreet Singh cremated in Mohali; mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat

4
World

Pakistan miffed over UAE including PoK in India in map on new Economic Corridor

5
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

6
Punjab

Fake encounter: 3 former Punjab Police officers get life term for killing three

7
India

IAF short of fighter planes, MoD okays 12 more Sukhoi-30 MKI jets

8
Punjab

Punjab Congress leaders firm on contesting elections alone

9
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

PM, nation basking in G20 glory

10
Haryana

Congress MLA Mamman Khan, arrested in connection with Nuh violence, sent to two-day police remand

Don't Miss

View All
Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police
Amritsar

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

Top News

IAF short of fighter planes, MoD okays 12 more Sukhoi-30 MKI jets

IAF short of fighter planes, MoD okays 12 more Sukhoi-30 MKI jets

Defence Acquisition Council also approves procurement of Nex...

MeT issues 'yellow' alert for heavy rain in 6 Himachal districts, cautions of flash floods in Sirmaur

MeT issues 'yellow' alert for heavy rain in 6 Himachal districts, cautions of flash floods in Sirmaur

Predicts a wet spell in the region till September 21

Pakistan miffed over UAE including PoK in India in map on new Economic Corridor

Pakistan miffed over UAE including PoK in India in map on new Economic Corridor

Biden says Mediterranean pipelines to be included in India-M...

ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra’s tenure ends, Rahul Navin appointed in-charge chief

ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra’s tenure ends, Rahul Navin appointed in-charge chief

In July, the SC granted extension of tenure to Mishra till S...

Avoid ambush hypothesis: J&K Police to veterans

Avoid ambush hypothesis: J&K Police to veterans; says terrorists will be neutralised

Army video shows pounding of hideout in Kokernag


Cities

View All

Cotton sells above MSP, farmers upbeat

Cotton sells above MSP, farmers upbeat