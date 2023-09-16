Failure of varsity admn, says PUTA

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 15

The thrashing of a professor at Punjabi University has instilled a sense of fear among the teachers and campus residents.

Maninder Singh, secretary, Punjabi University Teachers’ Association (PUTA), said, “It is a clear failure of the administration and the university’s security. The university should have initiated preventive steps in the wake of past incidents.”

Faculty members pointed out that a student was stabbed to death on the campus on February 27.

Professor Pankaj Mohindru said, “The fresh incident has instilled a sense of fear. I feel I will have to limit myself while talking to the students. Nobody should take law into their hands.”

Vice-Chancellor Professor Arvind said the past incidents and Thursday’s violence were separate. Rejecting the security lapse, he said the university’s security personnel tried to save the professor from students.

