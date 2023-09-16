Failure of varsity admn, says PUTA

Patiala, September 15
The thrashing of a professor at Punjabi University has instilled a sense of fear among the teachers and campus residents.
Maninder Singh, secretary, Punjabi University Teachers’ Association (PUTA), said, “It is a clear failure of the administration and the university’s security. The university should have initiated preventive steps in the wake of past incidents.”
Faculty members pointed out that a student was stabbed to death on the campus on February 27.
Professor Pankaj Mohindru said, “The fresh incident has instilled a sense of fear. I feel I will have to limit myself while talking to the students. Nobody should take law into their hands.”
Vice-Chancellor Professor Arvind said the past incidents and Thursday’s violence were separate. Rejecting the security lapse, he said the university’s security personnel tried to save the professor from students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF short of fighter planes, MoD okays 12 more Sukhoi-30 MKI jets
Defence Acquisition Council also approves procurement of Nex...
MeT issues 'yellow' alert for heavy rain in 6 Himachal districts, cautions of flash floods in Sirmaur
Predicts a wet spell in the region till September 21
Pakistan miffed over UAE including PoK in India in map on new Economic Corridor
Biden says Mediterranean pipelines to be included in India-M...
ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra’s tenure ends, Rahul Navin appointed in-charge chief
In July, the SC granted extension of tenure to Mishra till S...
Avoid ambush hypothesis: J&K Police to veterans; says terrorists will be neutralised
Army video shows pounding of hideout in Kokernag