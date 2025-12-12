Punjab: Faith in law & order shaken, says MLA Sandeep Jakhar

MLA Sandeep Jakhar said the incident, which took place next to the SDM and SP offices, had once again shaken people’s faith in law and order.

He said the police had still not arrested the three shooters responsible for the broad daylight murder of businessman Sanjay Verma outside the New Wearwell Emporium on July 7.

Today’s murder outside the courts proved that the Punjab Police, “rendered inactive due to political interference”, was completely ineffective in dealing with criminals. Today’s shooting had not only instilled fear among dozens of ordinary citizens who had come seeking justice, but also among the lawyer fraternity. Such a shootout could have claimed the lives of many others.

The MLA said the issue had been raised repeatedly that in many local neighborhoods, habitual criminals had escalated rivalries over drug trafficking into violent incidents. The police claim to control drug abuse by simply registering cases related to silver foil and dope tests. Hundreds of clashes among known criminals have occurred this year, but the police have not acted strongly to curb the menace.