Fake call centre: Kingpin transferred money via hawala: Cops

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, July 22

The operators of a fake international call centre which was busted by the Ludhiana Police on Friday used to make an average of $10,000 every night through their fraudulent tricks, the investigations have revealed.

The arrested 29 persons, including two managers, told the police that they used to target only the US citizens and the money received in US dollars was transferred to India through hawala channels.

Two managers among 29 nabbed Of the total 29 persons arrested in the case, two were managers of the local centre, who used to get the maximum share from the ill-gotten money

Preliminary investigation revealed that at least two persons, including a Class IV employee, who were among those 29 arrested, were innocent

Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said the kingpin and his associates of the multi-million dollar racket were still on the run while the arrested persons were hired by them as employees.

“The fraudsters used to target 10 to 20 gullible US citizens daily and would dupe $500 to $1,000 from each victim,” he disclosed.

Sidhu said the money duped from the victims was received through electronic modes — bitcoins and gift cards — which were transferred to India through hawala channels.

ACP Jasroop K Bath said she had been following the operations of the call centre for the past couple of months ever since she had got a tip-off.

“Though there was no formal complaint in the case as yet, we acted purely on the basis of a tip-off,” said Bath.

She said the success rate of the calls made by the centre operators was almost 50 per cent and on an average, 150 to 200 US citizens were duped every month.

“If we take into account their average, around 1,000 US residents had been tricked during the past five months of their operations,” said the ACP, adding that the money trail was still being followed to find out the exact amount and sources.

Bath disclosed that the identities of two to three kingpins have surfaced so far, and they were being pursued. “They were operating from the metro cities for a long time but the local operations were launched in March only,” she said.