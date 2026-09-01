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Home / Punjab / Fake certificate row: Punjab Vigilance Bureau seeks action-taken report on 6 welfare officers

Fake certificate row: Punjab Vigilance Bureau seeks action-taken report on 6 welfare officers

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Ravi Dhaliwal
Tribune News Service
Gurdaspur, Updated At : 09:40 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Punjab Vigilance Bureau
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Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has sought to know from the Department of Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities what action it has taken against six district welfare officers who had allegedly attached fake experience certificates when they were recruited in 2015.

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The VB had written a letter on December 5 last year seeking an answer to its query. The department did not reply, prompting the bureau to write yet another letter on August 10.

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Trade union leader Gurmeet Singh Bhakatpura has taken up the matter on behalf of officers of the department who have been directly or indirectly affected by the “illegal and unlawful” appointments. He said the posts to recruit the six officers were advertised by the PPSC in February 2015. The eligibility condition required candidates to have at least five years’ experience working as social workers for the welfare of Scheduled Castes.

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“However, none of the candidates had the requisite experience. Despite this, they were appointed. One of the officers has even risen to the post of Deputy Director (administration),” said Bhakatpura.

Former department Director TK Goyal had conducted an inquiry and concluded that the “appointments of the six officers have been compromised”.

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