Home / Punjab / Fake desi ghee factory busted in Moga; four UP individuals held

Fake desi ghee factory busted in Moga; four UP individuals held

The spurious ghee was being manufactured by mixing refined and vegetable oils with synthetic essences

article_Author
Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 04:41 PM Oct 21, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Representative pic. iStock
In a crackdown on food adulteration, the police and health department jointly busted an illegal factory engaged in large-scale production of fake desi ghee in Baghapurana town of Moga district.

According to officials, the spurious ghee was being manufactured by mixing refined and vegetable oils with synthetic essences to replicate the aroma and texture of pure desi ghee. The counterfeit product was then packaged under the labels of several well-known brands and supplied to the local market through a network of distributors.

Food Inspector Lovedeep Singh said a large quantity of adulterated ghee, raw materials and packing material bearing the names of reputed brands were seized during the raid.

“The factory operators were producing duplicate ghee on a commercial scale, posing a serious threat to public health,” he added.

Police have arrested four individuals, all residents of Uttar Pradesh, in connection with the racket.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused had been operating in the region for some time, distributing the adulterated product to retailers and sweet shops across Moga and adjoining areas.

Authorities are now investigating the local links of the supply chain to identify the traders and shopkeepers involved in selling the fake ghee. Officials said further legal action would be initiated under relevant provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Health department teams have also sent samples of the seized material for laboratory testing to determine the exact composition and potential health hazards of the adulterated product.

