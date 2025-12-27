Fake donors loot Rs 5,000 from 75-year-old woman on Gurpurab in Abohar

A 75-year-old woman from Jalalabad was targeted by bike-borne scammers on Gurpurab. They offered her a Rs 500 note, claiming it was a donation for her grandchildren, and asked her to return Rs 400. When she opened her wallet, they snatched Rs 5,000 and fled.

Mando Bai, the victim, was in town with her husband to buy medicine. They were waiting for a tempo to return to Ramsara village, where they were staying temporarily while working as kinnow fruit pickers. Her granddaughters had given her Rs 5,000 earlier.

Nar Sewa Narayan Sewa Samiti chief Raju Charaya condemned the incident, citing similar cases of snatching from disabled persons and others. He demanded the scammers be caught and punished, calling the act a blot on society and law enforcement.