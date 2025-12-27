DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Fake donors loot Rs 5,000 from 75-year-old woman on Gurpurab in Abohar

Fake donors loot Rs 5,000 from 75-year-old woman on Gurpurab in Abohar

They offered her a Rs 500 note, claiming it was a donation for her grandchildren, and asked her to return Rs 400

article_Author
Raj Sadosh
Our Correspondent
Abohar, Updated At : 07:17 PM Dec 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
An inconsolable woman who lost Rs 5,000 to bike-borne snatchers at Abohar's old grain market on Saturday.
Advertisement

A 75-year-old woman from Jalalabad was targeted by bike-borne scammers on Gurpurab. They offered her a Rs 500 note, claiming it was a donation for her grandchildren, and asked her to return Rs 400. When she opened her wallet, they snatched Rs 5,000 and fled.

Advertisement

Mando Bai, the victim, was in town with her husband to buy medicine. They were waiting for a tempo to return to Ramsara village, where they were staying temporarily while working as kinnow fruit pickers. Her granddaughters had given her Rs 5,000 earlier.

Advertisement

Nar Sewa Narayan Sewa Samiti chief Raju Charaya condemned the incident, citing similar cases of snatching from disabled persons and others. He demanded the scammers be caught and punished, calling the act a blot on society and law enforcement.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts