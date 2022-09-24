Fake drug recovery case: Dismissed Punjab Police Inspector held in Rajasthan

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, September 23

In a breakthrough in two-month-old fake drug recovery case, the Rajasthan Police have reportedly nabbed fugitive Punjab Police Inspector Parminder Singh Bajwa (52) and his accomplice, Harmit Singh Sandhu (30), from Raipur town of Jhalawar district. They were arrested while entering the state from the MP border in a car.

Bajwa had been on the run since he was dismissed along with two other cops two months ago. Action was taken on the charges of implicating two youths in a fake drug case and exhorting Rs 81 lakh from them.

The Rajasthan Police had received a tip-off from the Punjab Police yesterday that Bajwa was spotted in Goa a few days ago. However, before the police could nab him, he left the place. The Punjab Police further gave input that Bajwa was moving from Goa to Pune and further towards Indore and might try to enter Rajasthan.

Subsequently, the Jhalawar police set up checkposts at various entry points. In a press release, the Rajasthan Police said when cops accosted Bajwa at a checkpost, he started arguing with them and created a ruckus following which he was identified and arrested.

Sources said Bajwa had totally changed his appearance and had shaved his head to dodge the police.

#Ferozepur #punjab police