Fake inquilab, parties misleading public: BKU

Tribune News Service

Barnala, September 28

On the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, the Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan) organised a rally at Barnala and tried to convince all to follow the great martyr.

“Some politicians say they recognise Bhagat Singh as a martyr, but everyone knows that he does not need any certificate from such politicians. The leaders of other political parties are trying to misguide Punjabis by raising fake inquilab,” said Joginder Singh Ugrahan, BKU (Ugrahan) chief, while addressing the rally.

Apart from promoting the teachings of the martyr, the participants also criticised the “anti-farmer” policies of various governments.

They alleged that all governments had been blaming them for burning stubble, but none of them had tried to solve the problem by taking feedback from them. They alleged that officers, unaware about the ground realities, framed policies by sitting in AC offices and that is the reason that every year, skies turn black during the harvesting of crops.