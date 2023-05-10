Fake online IDs misusing dera name surface

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 9

Just a day before the bypoll, there are reports that several fake IDs of Dera Sachkhand Ballan have surfaced on social media with pictures of candidates and a message that they had received blessings from its chief Niranjan Dass.

The note read, “Ours is a purely religious dera engaged in spreading awareness regarding the ‘bani’ of Guru Ravidas. We want to clearly say that voters must apply their mind and cast vote.”