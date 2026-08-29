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Home / Punjab / Fake PhD row: Parents protest at Sri Dasmesh Academy, demand principal Sonu Walia’s removal

Fake PhD row: Parents protest at Sri Dasmesh Academy, demand principal Sonu Walia’s removal

Members of academy's management, who are also senior SAD leaders, told the parents that the principal could not be dismissed until the allegations against her were proved

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Lalit Mohan
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 09:37 PM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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Rakhra and Bhunder, who are members of the academy’s management committee and senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders, tried to pacify the protesters. Tribune photo
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Pandemonium prevailed at Sri Dasmesh Academy in Anandpur Sahib today as parents of students gheraoed members of the academy’s management committee, Surjeet Singh Rakhra and BS Bhunder, demanding the immediate dismissal of principal Sonu Walia. The principal was recently arrested in connection with an alleged fake PhD degree case.

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The protesting parents expressed anger over the management’s decision to continue Walia’s services despite her arrest. They demanded that she be removed from the post, alleging that allowing her to continue would undermine the credibility of the prestigious residential school.

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Rakhra and Bhunder, who are members of the academy’s management committee, and senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders, tried to pacify the protesters. They reportedly told the parents that the principal would be placed under suspension but could not be dismissed until the allegations against her were proved.

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The assurance, however, failed to satisfy the parents, who remained adamant about their demand for her dismissal. Heated arguments broke out between the protesters and the management committee members during the confrontation.

The protesters also raised slogans against Rakhra and Bhunder, holding the management responsible for the controversy surrounding the principal’s appointment and academic qualifications.

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Rakhra, who is the chairman of the management committee of Sri Dasmesh Academy, said over the phone that the principal had been placed under suspension and that an inquiry had been instituted against her. He said her services could be terminated only after the inquiry was completed.

Sonu Walia was arrested by the Anandpur Sahib police on August 22 in connection with allegations that she had submitted and used a fake PhD degree and misrepresented her academic qualifications to secure the post of principal.

The police had registered an FIR against Walia under Sections 419 and 420 of the IPC following an inquiry into complaints regarding discrepancies in her academic credentials. The allegations relate to the period from January 1, 2020, to June 30, 2024.

According to the complaint, Walia had claimed in her résumé and curriculum vitae that she possessed a PhD in Cancer Cytogenetics from Punjabi University, Patiala. During verification, questions were reportedly raised over the authenticity and status of the qualification, with some documents describing the PhD as completed while others mentioning it as “PhD (Pursuing)”.

An inquiry committee headed by the SSP, Ropar, was constituted by Deputy Commissioner Aditya Dachalwal following directions from Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains.

After examining the allegations, the committee submitted its report to SSP Ropar Maninder Singh, following which the FIR was registered.

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