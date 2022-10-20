Fake vehicle registration scam busted in Moga, 3 agents held

Tribune News Service

Moga, October 19

A scam of issuing fake vehicle registration certificates, permits of commercial vehicles, fitness certificates, no-objection certificates of vehicles purchased from other states, bank clearance certificates etc. involving an alleged nexus between officials of the state transport department, middlemen (agents) and owners of vehicles to evade taxes has surfaced in Moga.

The local police have arrested three agents, Navneet Singh and Dilbagh Singh of Moga and Sachin Kumar of Bathinda.

Past corruption cases In 2016, the police arrested an agent, Baltej Singh Babbu, and seized fake documents from his office VB arrested a clerk at the erstwhile DTO office in Moga in a road tax embezzlement scam in 2014 In April 2013, the VB arrested the then Moga DTO, Gurtej Singh, for allegedly accepting bribe from a transporter In Oct 2013, the police booked an employee of the Moga DTO office and two of the Suvidha Centre for allegedly preparing fake registration certificates In 2009 and 2010, the Moga police registered 2 cases of corruption against employees of the DTO and a few agents

A criminal case under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC has been registered against the accused at the Moga City-I police station. The Moga CIA staff will probe the issue.

ASI Kewal Singh said many fake registration certificates, permits of commercial vehicles and other documents have been recovered from the accused.

He did not rule out the possibility of involvement of employees of the transport department in the racket and said: “We will expose the whole nexus and their modus operandi.”