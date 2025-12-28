DT
Home / Punjab / Faking gangster Arzoo Bishnoi, 24-yr-old graduate makes extortion call to Abohar jeweller

Faking gangster Arzoo Bishnoi, 24-yr-old graduate makes extortion call to Abohar jeweller

Preliminary investigation indicated that Nikesh Kumar runs a grocery store in his village and has a Bachelor of Arts degree

article_Author
Raj Sadosh
Our Correspondent
Abohar, Updated At : 05:23 PM Dec 28, 2025 IST
SSP Gurmeet Singh and other officials at a press conference in Abohar.
A 24-year-old young man, who allegedly faked gangster Arzoo Bishnoi and threatened to kill a jeweller if the latter failed to pay Rs 50 lakh, was apprehended in the grain market area. The suspect, identified as Nikesh Kumar, got his leg fractured while scaling a wall where he was trapped by the cops. He has been admitted to the Civil Hospital.

Senior Superintendent of Police Gurmeet Singh told the media on Sunday afternoon that Shivlal Jewellers operator, Shivam Soni, received a call on his mobile phone on December 23, threatening to kill him and his family within five days if extortion money was not paid. Soni filed a complaint with the police, who immediately registered a case against an unknown person and launched an investigation.

The SSP stated that, acting swiftly, a team led by SP Ashwant Singh traced the call and apprehended the accused, Nikesh Kumar, a resident of Chuhriwala Dhanna, on Saturday.

Police said that during the investigation, it was revealed that the accused, Nikesh Kumar, was posing as Arzoo Bishnoi and making threatening calls via WhatsApp, demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh. On Saturday, when the police team reached near the grain market to apprehend him based on his mobile phone location, he tried to escape by jumping over a wall, resulting in a leg fracture.

Preliminary investigation indicated that Nikesh Kumar runs a grocery store in his village and has a Bachelor of Arts degree. He planned to demand ransom by impersonating Arzoo Bishnoi after watching similar videos on social media. He has no prior criminal record. He was presented in a court, and a two-day police remand has been obtained. 

SSP Gurmeet Singh, SP Ashwant Singh and DSP Sukhwinder Singh Brar appealed to the public to not feel insecure if someone makes a threatening call and reach out to police immediately.

