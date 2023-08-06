False implication of SCs: Panel directs DGP, Ferozepur IG, Fazilka DC to appear in person

Our Correspondent

Abohar, August 5

Having received no reply regarding a complaint alleging false implication of Scheduled Caste (SC) persons here in criminal cases, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) directed the Punjab Director General of Police, Inspector General of Police, Ferozepur Range, and Fazilka DC to appear in person at the next hearing on August 14.

In a representation to the panel, Abohar resident Angrej Kumar Meghwal had alleged that the house of a labourer family was demolished in Sukhchain village under Balluana constituency due to the influence of some AAP leaders, despite a stay order from the court.

A false FIR was lodged against social activists, the complainant said, adding that Ravinder Kumar of Ramsara village, Nambardar Ram Kumar of Bishanpura, Bablu of Seetogunno, Haripura Sarpanch Rajni Devi, Balwant Singh and others were harassed for staging a dharna against the alleged police highhandedness on Dalit families.

The NCSC had sent letters to the DGP, IG and DC on November 11, 2022, and reminders on December 7, 2022 and January 10, 2023 on the subject but received no reply.

Vijay Sampla, the chairman of the panel, has directed officers to bring action-taken reports and all relevant documents at the August 14 hearing. The investigating officer has also been directed to attend the hearing.

