False 'implication' of two in murder case, probe ordered

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 2

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the Punjab Director General of Police to depute an Additional Director General of Police or an Inspector General of Police-level officer to look into alleged false implication of two persons in a murder case and other related issues.

One of the arguments before Justice Namit Kumar’s Bench was that the complainant in the case was close to the Ropar Senior Superintendent of Police and the FIR was wrongly registered against the petitioner’s son and another person only due to the complainant’s influence.

Directing the subsequent submission of a status report, Justice Kumar also restrained the official respondents from filing the challan in the matter before the trial court. The order would remain in operation at least till the next date of hearing on August 11.