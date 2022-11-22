‘False implication pleas carry weight’, HC gives bail to 2 in drugs case

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, November 21

The implication of innocents in false drug cases has been a matter of surmise since long. But contradictory versions in two FIRs regarding the same incident has made the Punjab and Haryana High Court observe that the arguments regarding accused being falsely implicated prima facie carried weight and could not be rejected out rightly.

The assertion came in a case where the complainant-police official was accused of accepting bribe and letting off a person from whom he had allegedly recovered 15-kg opium. But he had allegedly shown the recovery from the petitioner-accused.

Referring to the facts and circumstances of the case, Justice Vikas Bahl asserted: “The court was of the prima facie opinion that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the petitioners may be acquitted in the present case. However, the aspects would be finally adjudicated during the course of the trial…”

The matter was placed before Justice Bahl’s Bench after the accused moved the HC through advocates Sant Pal Sidhu and Ankur Jain for regular bail in a case registered on October 25, 2021, under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Tarn Taran city police station.

Allowing the petitions, Justice Bahl observed the FIR was registered on the statement of an ASI alleging that the two petitioners were apprehended on October 25, 2021. Nine kg of opium was allegedly recovered from one accused, and six kg from the other.

Justice Bahl added another FIR was registered on November 10, 2021, under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the NDPS Act on the allegation that an informer said the ASI had apprehended another person with 15-kg opium, but had let him off after taking Rs 6,68,000 as bribe. The final investigation report also stated that a DSP apprehended the ASI driving a car from which the bribe money was recovered.

Taking up the matter, Justice Bahl asserted the court was prima facie of the view that the version given in the present FIR was contradictory to the one in the subsequent case and its report regarding the same incident. The arguments on being falsely implicated prima facie carried weight. Besides this, the petitioners had been in custody since October 25, 2021. None of the 15 prosecution witnesses had been examined and the trial, as such, would take time.

Justice Bahl said the petitioners were not stated to be involved in any other case except the present case and the other matter, in which they were later made accused regarding the same incident.

